Nashik, Mar 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,870 on Sunday after 23 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,66,752 people have been discharged post recovery, including 29 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 219, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)