Nashik, Mar 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik touched 4,75,954 on Monday after three cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,66,956 people have been discharged post recovery, including 13 during the day, leaving the district with 99 active cases, he said.

