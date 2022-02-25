Nashik, Feb 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra stood at 4,75,601 on Friday after 40 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 8,892, an official said.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

So far, 4,66,361 people have been discharged post recovery, including 126 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 378, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)