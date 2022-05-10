Nashik, May 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,070 on Tuesday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,158 persons have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 13, he added.

