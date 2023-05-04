Nashik, May 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra increased by four on Thursday to touch 4,83,032, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, a health official said.

So far, 4,74,100 persons have recovered, including 14 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 28, he added.

