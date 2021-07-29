New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) IT industry body Nasscom on Thursday said it has collaborated with the UK Government's Department for International Trade (DIT) and the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) to address the digital skills gap in that country.

A two-day virtual university tour, focusing on talent acquisition for the Indian tech industry, was organised. This covered several of the UK's top universities such as University of Nottingham, University of Glasgow and Durham University.

In a statement, Nasscom said globally there is a shortage of digital skills and, given the pace at which the digital landscape is evolving, it is vital for development that these skills are future proofed. Nasscom members like Cigniti, Firstsource, HCL, Hexaware, Infosys, L&T, Mastek, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, WNS, Zensar and others also participated in the two-day virtual programme.

Many nations have acknowledged the challenge and are working towards generating a robust skills pipeline to bridge the critical skills gap for digital technologies, it added.

Nasscom has developed a large-scale skill-building programme, Future Skills Prime in India, which is a partnership between Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Nasscom and the IT industry.

The UK is Indian IT industry's second largest market after the US, contributing almost 17-18 per cent to the export revenue. Also, bilateral trade between the UK and India stood at over GBP 18 billion in 2020. India accounts for the UK's second largest source of investment in terms of number of projects, with 'Tech and Telecom' sector contributing a significant portion to this.

In May this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced their ambition to double the value of UK-India trade over the next decade as well as a shared intent to begin work towards negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA).

"Talent is the key to success for the growth of the tech industry and it is industry's constant endeavour to develop new-age skills and bridge the demand-supply divide. We are in discussion with the UK Government on how to address the skills gap challenge, and the University tour is a positive step to develop a local skills pipeline,” Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head, Global Trade Development at Nasscom, said.

Rhiannon Harries, UK's Deputy Trade Commissioner (South Asia), said the Indian tech sector is one the largest investors in the UK.

"We want to create a platform for collaboration between industry and academia that can become a catalyst for innovation, growth and preparing an industry ready workforce. I'm pleased to see the strong progress we are making to strengthen the India and UK tech ecosystems through expertise and knowledge sharing, building cooperation and shared prosperity for the future,” Harries added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)