New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Indian tech industry on Tuesday termed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) a landmark deal, and said the pact by eliminating double contribution burden directly addresses a long-standing challenge faced by Indian technology companies and other service providers operating in the UK.

The FTA opens up avenues for deeper collaboration in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital transformation, while also creating a conducive environment for startups and innovators, industry body NASSCOM said.

The India-UK FTA stands testament to the deepening economic partnership between two global innovation hubs and represents a significant step toward fostering trade, investment, and job creation in both nations, it added.

This agreement will catalyse bilateral trade in services, foster cross-border innovation, and generate high-quality employment opportunities for Indian talent, the NASSCOM statement said, adding that the enhanced ease of doing business and regulatory transparency under this FTA will further strengthen India's position as a trusted partner to the world.

The inclusion of the Double Contribution Convention, which exempts Indian workers temporarily employed in the UK and their employers from paying social security contributions for a period of three years, drew praises from the apex industry association.

"By eliminating this double contribution burden, the agreement directly addresses a long-standing challenge faced by Indian Technology companies and other service providers operating in the UK. We will be studying the details of the agreement, including easing mobility for professionals that will enhance business competitiveness, resulting in a win-win partnership," NASSCOM said.

This exemption will not only enhance the access of Indian talent in the UK but also create new opportunities for skilled professionals, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the UK's dynamic economy.

The provision, NASSCOM said, reflects the recognition of India's strength in delivering high-quality services globally and reinforces the importance of mobility for Indian professionals in driving innovation and growth.

"The FTA's focus on digitally delivered services, professional services, and financial services aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the Indian technology sector. It opens up avenues for deeper collaboration in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, while also creating a conducive environment for startups and innovators," it said.

NASSCOM said it looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of this FTA and to unlock its full potential for the Indian technology and services sectors.

NASSCOM pledged its commitment to achieving growth in bilateral trade following the momentum generated by the FTA, as set out by both governments.

Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS and Chairperson of CII UK India Business Forum noted that the formalised partnership in key areas like AI will be a catalyst for innovation, creating high-skilled jobs and cementing the UK and India's positions as global leaders in this transformative field.

"This agreement serves as a powerful confirmation that deep relationships and friendships between countries are ultimately forged through trade, education, travel, strong business partnerships, and a clear understanding of each other's cultures," he said terming it an exciting new chapter for the UK-India partnership.

India is at the forefront of shaping the world's digital future, boasting the highest AI skills penetration rate globally, Murugesh said adding that this deal will enable the UK to fully recognise India as a key destination for its students and talent to achieve their ambitions in this space.

"For students and technology professionals, in particular, this FTA should serve as a springboard for deeper collaboration in DeepTech and the mobility of skills. The long-term potential of this partnership is immense," he said.

Murugesh said that the timing couldn't be better, with the FTA enhancing the economic resilience of both the UK and India by providing access to new markets and reducing vulnerability to external shocks.

"This is particularly important in a world where trade tensions are on the rise. The formalisation of a trade partnership further reduces both countries' reliance on any single market and creates a more secure and predictable trading environment that sets both nations up for long term global success," he said.

