Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) Pune-based Nayanta University backed by veteran industrialists including Godrej Industries Managing Director Nadir Godrej, Forbes Marshall Co-chairperson Naushad Forbes, Pidilite Industries Managing Director Bharat Puri is scheduled to commence classes for the first batch in August.

The university spread across 100 acres of land in Pune would offer a unique framework that integrates sciences, humanities and social sciences with practical applications to students.

Nayanta meaning 'New Hope' in collaboration with industry body the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) would offer exceptional opportunities for students in the area of internships, mentor programme and placements across corporate, government and social sectors, a press release said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to create an institution that prioritises student success, critical thinking and leadership. By integrating academic excellence with real-world application, Nayanta University will empower students to become changemakers in society," Nayanta Education Foundation CEO Ranjan Banerjee said.

