New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The construction of a foot overbridge connecting Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station was completed on Wednesday, the implementing agency of the Namo Bharat project said.

In a statement, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), said that with the construction of the structure now complete, barricades have been removed and the road has been fully opened to the public.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

The 280-metre-long bridge is equipped with six travelators to make movement between the two stations more convenient for commuters. The agency also laid fresh blacktop on the road leading to Hazrat Nizamuddin Station to improve travel conditions.

The NCRTC further said that since the two stations were located approximately 300 metres apart, the new foot overbridge is expected to offer a safe and accessible route for all pedestrians -- especially women, children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and those carrying luggage.

Also Read | EPFO Pension Hike: Here's How Much Pensioners Could See in Revised Monthly Payments As Government Considers 650% Hike.

"Sarai Kale Khan is one of the key stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. Work is progressing swiftly and final touches are being made to the roof and external design," the NCRTC said.

Meanwhile, trial runs have begun on the 4.5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar. This section, which will benefit commuters travelling between Delhi and Meerut, is expected to open in the upcoming phase, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)