New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to manage Varanasi Milk Union for five years. The state government had requested NDDB to manage Varanasi Milk Union for five years.

"NDDB has accepted the request of strengthening the state's dairy cooperative business. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between Govt of Uttar Pradesh, Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd (PCDF), Varanasi Milk Union and NDDB during a virtual ceremony on 1st November 2021," the board said in a statement.

Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhari, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said this initiative of NDDB will motivate and involve milk producers and provide them with the required economic resilience.

This MoU will provide milk producers of Uttar Pradesh the essential market access.

He appreciated NDDB's expertise in setting up modern dairy plants across India and making them profitable.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, conveyed that Project Gir has been launched in Uttar Pradesh to increase milk production.

Under Rashtriya Gokul Mission, inducted Gir cows will be used to increase productivity through IVF technology and soon Varanasi Milk Union plant will be able to process 2 lakh litres of milk.

He further said that Varanasi Milk Union will be the country's first Milk Union to have a biogas-based tri-generation plant installed.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, assured necessary support to Varanasi Milk Union to enable them better serve their members.

He said the NDDB's efforts will be to streamline the governance processes, focus on providing remunerative prices to milk producers and ensure that consumers get safe and hygienic liquid milk and milk products.

