Latur, Dec 15 (PTI) A newborn girl was found dead in the toilet of a state-run hospital in Latur, an official said on Sunday.

A security guard of the hospital spotted the two-day-old girl's body on Saturday evening when he visited the toilet. The body was lying dumped into the commode for People with Disability (PWD), said Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital dean Dr Uday Mohite.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely to Get 3% DA Hike, Announcement Expected in March.

Police are investigating the matter, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)