New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Digital transformation solution provider Newgen Software on Monday said it has launched its enterprise content management suite OmniDocs Connector on cloud marketplace Salesforce AppExchange.

"...Newgen OmniDocs Connector is currently available on AppExchange. Newgen OmniDocs contextual content services platform seamlessly integrates with Salesforce sales cloud, allowing users to manage, control, share, and utilise organisational content," Newgen Software said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi University Student Drowns To Death in Swimming Pool During Birthday Party in Gurugram, Investigation Underway.

Using Newgen OmniDocs Connector, enterprises can improve efficiencies by bridging content silos, gaining unified access to content, and making users aware while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

"The integration will allow the users to leverage the robust capabilities of Newgen OmniDocs platform to manage the document lifecycle, from creation to disposition, facilitate collaboration between users, and ensure security and compliance. This will enable enterprises to focus on accelerating customer acquisition while enhancing employee efficiency and reducing costs," said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP at Newgen Software.

Also Read | Air Traffic in India Jumps 75% in January-February 2023 Year-on-Year.

Salesforce AppExchange, a global enterprise cloud marketplace, helps companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow. AppExchange claims to have more than 7,000 listings and 11 million users.

"Newgen OmniDocs Connector is a welcome addition to AppExchange, allowing customers to manage, control, share, and utilise organisational content to improve efficiencies. AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs," said David Lee, Vice President or Product Management, AppExchange.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)