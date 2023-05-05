Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 5 (PTI) A NHAI official has lodged a police complaint against Congress leader and former Jharkhand minister Chandrasekhar Dubey and nine others accusing them of abusing and manhandling him in Palamu district, an officer said.

Dubey, a former Labour minister along with his supporters arrived at the Padwa camp office of the National Highway Authority of India on Wednesday evening and abused and assaulted the NHAI official, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bishrampur), Surjeet Kumar said.

The SDPO said a complaint was lodged on the basis of the statement of the NHAI project in-charge engineer Partha Ghosh on Thursday.

An FIR was subsequently registered following an investigation in this regard, the SDPO said.

NHAI is constructing a four-lane road between Bhogu and Shankha on National Highway 75.

"We are investing the incident," the police officer added.

Dubey claimed that vehicles from the NHAI camp office carrying construction materials have been spreading pollution in the village affecting the villagers badly.

