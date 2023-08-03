New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) State-owned NMDC has crossed 40 million tonnes (MT) production level in financial year (FY) 2022-23, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Accuses Haryana CM Manohar Lal of Non-Cooperation, Questions Offer To Help Arrest Monu Manesar.

The minister termed the production level achieved by NMDC as 'a record-breaking' development.

"NMDC has achieved a record-breaking production for the period up to July 2023 and has already crossed 40 MT of annual production last year (FY23)," the minister said while unveiling the new logo of NMDC at his office in the national capital.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Drunk Woman's SUV Runs Amok, Rams Into Parked Vehicles in Vishakhapatnam; Video Surfaces.

NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee said the company will continue to increase its production year over year to achieve the production of 100 MT by 2030.

"NMDC's cumulative production climbed by 20 per cent and sales by 45 per cent in the first quarter of FY24," the CMD said.

Based in Hyderabad, NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company contributing up to 20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

Iron ore is the key raw material used for producing steel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)