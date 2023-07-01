New Delhi Jul 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC has posted 20 per cent growth in iron ore production to 10.70 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter of FY24.

NMDC produced 8.92 MT of iron ore during April-June of FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales rose to 11.15 MT from 7.66 MT in the year-ago period, registering a 45 per cent rise.

"NMDC's contribution to the country's economy continues to make massive headway in meeting the increase in the demand for iron ore. Our record of highest ever Q1 and June production and sales since inception resonates with our agile and diligent investments in mine planning, expansion and very efficient human assets," its CMD Amitava Mukherjee said.

Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

