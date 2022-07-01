New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC has registered a fall of about 14 per cent in its iron ore production at 2.57 million tonnes (MT) during June 2022.

In June last year, it had produced 2.98 MT iron ore, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Last month the company also saw its sales falling to 1.90 MT, from 3.18 MT in June 2021, a year-on-year (y-o-y) fall of 40 per cent.

The company's production from mines in Chhattisgarh remained flat during June at 1.94 MT. The output from Karnataka mines fell to 0.63 MT as compared to 1.04 MT in June 2021.

The sales of mineral produced from Chhattisgarh shrinked to 1.58 MT as against 2.22 MT in June last year.

From Karnatka deposits, the company sold 0.32 MT iron ore, lower from 0.96 MT in same month 2021.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the ministry of steel, is country's largest producer of iron ore.

The company is producing about 35 MT of iron ore from its major iron producing units which are Bailadila sector in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in Bellary-Hospet region in Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, NMDC is also involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

