New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) NMDC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose over 22 per cent to around Rs 2,276.94 crore during the quarter ended March.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,862.09 crore in the January-March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022: Ishita Kishore Tops Civil Services Exam, Women Bag Top Four Ranks.

However, the company's total income fell to Rs 5,842.52 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 7,117.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenses of the company declined to Rs 3,794.18 crore as against Rs 4,197.73 crore a year ago.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022: Mayur Hazarika Only Male in Top Five, Expresses Happiness Over Result.

Its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 2.85 per share of face value of Re 1 each for FY23.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)