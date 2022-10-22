New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Realty major DLF on Saturday said there is no immediate plan to launch an REIT for its commercial portfolio as market conditions are not currently conducive to bring a public issue.

The bulk of DLF's rental assets is in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which has been preparing itself to launch an REIT since last two years.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Diwali Bonus, DA Hiked and Other Increments For Government Employees of These States.

DCCDL is a joint venture between DLF Ltd and Singapore sovereign wealth firm GIC. While DLF holds 66.67 per cent stake in the JV, GIC has 33.33 per cent shareholding.

"There is no change in the plan or the direction and I think both GIC and we are reasonably committed to the entire thing, but given the high interest rate scenario currently going on and the overall uncertainty, this obviously is not the best time for a new REIT,” DLF CEO Ashok Tyagi told investors.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: Centre To Provide Appointment Letters to Over 10 Lakh Youth, Says Ashwani Vaishnaw.

Hopefully as the market conditions improve and both the shareholders decide, Tyagi said "we will bring it to the market but it is not in the immediate short term.”

In January last year, DCCDL appointed Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co as legal advisor, Morgan Stanley as banker and KPMG as financial/tax advisor to create right corporate and capital structures for the proposed launch of REIT.

DLF has been maintaining that the timing of the launch of REIT would be decided by the two shareholders (DLF and GIC).

DCCDL has rent-yielding commercial assets (office and retail) of around 40 million square feet.

In December 2017, DLF had formed a joint venture with GIC after its promoters sold their entire 40 per cent stake in DCCDL for nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in DCCDL to GIC for about Rs 9,000 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth about Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.

In India, there are three listed REITs -- Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

The first REIT of Rs 4,750 crore issue size was listed in April 2019 by Embassy group and Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks.

In August 2020, K Raheja and Blackstone-backed Mindspace Business Parks launched the country's second REIT to raise Rs 4,500 crore.

Global investment firm Brookfield has listed the country's third REIT after raising Rs 3,800 crore through an IPO.

Real estate investment trust (REIT), a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago to attract investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets.

It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)