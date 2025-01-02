New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The government on Thursday said no person has any legal right to seek reasons for their suggestions, views, or feedback not being included in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP).

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification also said that the government may seek views of the industry stakeholders for the FTP but it reserves the right to suo moto formulate, amend or incorporate any specific provisions in the policy, without seeking views, suggestions, comments, or feedback from stakeholders.

Amending a provision of the policy, the DGFT added two paragraphs to introduce trade facilitation measures with an option available to the central government for consultation with relevant stakeholders such as exporters/importers/industry experts to seek their views on best endeavour basis.

"Nothing shall confer any legal right whatsoever on any person to seek reasons for his views, comments, opinions or feedback, not being incorporated in the Foreign Trade Policy," the notification added.

It added that the central government is not obliged to provide reasons to stakeholders such as importers and exporters for not including their views, suggestions, comments, or feedback on the formulation or amendment of the FTP.

