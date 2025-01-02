Mumbai, January 2: India’s Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch a groundbreaking U.S. communications satellite that will enable voice calls directly from space via smartphones. Set to be launched in February or March, this innovative mission will bring a new era of mobile communication, offering direct satellite connectivity for phone calls. Here is everything we know about this new SpaceMobile communication.

Notably, this marks the first time an American company will launch a large communications satellite from India using a dedicated Indian rocket, highlighting a significant milestone in India-U.S. space collaboration. "In February or March we will be launching a US satellite for mobile communication, this satellite will enable voice communication on mobile phones. It will be an interesting mission", India's Science Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, said. ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Indian Space Research Organisation on Successful Launch of Space Docking Experiment Mission.

AST SpaceMobile, a U.S. company, has confirmed that their upcoming satellite will allow voice calls from any smartphone, unlike other satellite services requiring special devices. The satellite will be launched using India’s GSLV rocket. CEO Abel Avellan shared this plan in an investor call, revealing the launch of a Block 2 Bluebird satellite. ISRO Year Ender Mission: Indian Space Research Organisation To Launch Its SpaDeX Mission Today at 10:00 PM From Sriharikota, Everything Explained Below.

AST SpaceMobile's Technology

AST SpaceMobile’s technology allows any smartphone to make voice calls, unlike other satellite services that require special phones or equipment. The company plans to launch its Bluebird satellite using ISRO's GSLV rocket. Weighing about 6,000kg, the satellite features a large 64-square-meter antenna and will provide direct connectivity to regular mobile phones, along with broadband internet services.

SpaceMobile Launch

India’s Science Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, has confirmed that a U.S. satellite for mobile communication will be launched in February or March. This marks a significant shift in satellite communication technology.

How Is AST SpaceMobile Different From Existing Satellites

AST SpaceMobile's approach is different from existing satellite internet services like Starlink and OneWeb primarily in the scale and type of satellites being deployed. While companies like Starlink and OneWeb rely on large constellations of small satellites to provide broadband internet, AST SpaceMobile plans to use fewer, larger satellites. This smaller constellation could offer more efficient coverage, potentially reducing the need for a massive network.

Additionally, AST SpaceMobile’s technology enables direct connectivity to regular smartphones for voice calls, whereas other satellite services require special handsets or terminals. This makes AST SpaceMobile’s offering more accessible and user-friendly compared to its competitors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).