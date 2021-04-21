New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Electronics company Anker Innovation on Wednesday said it has no plans to raise the prices of its products despite the increase in semiconductor prices.

Anker Innovation country head Gopal Jeyaraj said the company's major markets are the US, Europe, the middle east, South Africa, Japan. Now, it wants to make India one of its biggest markets across all product portfolios.

"Though there is going to be an increase in chipset cost and other raw material in the current situation, we are not planning to increase any of our product prices, whether be it Anker, Soundcore or Eufy," Jeyaraj said while announcing the launch of wireless earbuds Liberty Air2 Pro.

The company has launched the earbuds for Rs 9,999 that will be initially sold on Flipkart and gradually made available across retail stores in top cities.

"The price was decided 4-5 months back and we did not change the price though there was a rise in the price of raw materials and other supply chain components," Jeyaraj said.

The company also announced the appointment of cricketer Washington Sundar as its brand ambassador.

