Mathura, Nov 11 (PTI) There is no shortage of fertiliser in Uttar Pradesh and a strict action against hoarders has led to increased availability of the nutrient, a state minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that 6 lakh tonne of phosphatic fertiliser would be available in the state by the end of month.

While 2 lakh tonne phosphatic fertiliser has been received, 1.5 lakh tonne under transit, would reach shortly and availability of rest in time has been ensured, the minister stated.

A buffer stock of 4.48 lakh tonne phosphatic fertilizer, 2.86 lakh tonne DAP, 1.62 lakh tonne NPK is already available in the state, the minister added.

The minister said that strict action has been taken against hoarders and licences of 79 traders have been cancelled.

"Deterrent action against hoarding has paved the way for the availability of fertilizers", Shahi said while talking to reporters virtually when proceeding to Agra from Aligarh.

He has advised the farmers not to be misled by rumours.

Licences of 79 shopkeepers engaged in hoarding have been cancelled, while licenses of 175 shopkeepers have been suspended, the minister said, adding that warning to 198 shopkeepers and ban for sale on 47 shopkeepers have also been issued.

Not only eight shops have been sealed but one shopkeeper has been sent to jail for selling the fertilizers at a higher rate, the minister disclosed.

The BJP-led government had started efforts to double the income of farmers through implementation of various pro-farmer schemes ever since it came to power, realising the fact that a happy farmer is virtually a source of progress of a state, the minister narrated.

Expressing the commitment of the state government for the upliftment of farmers, he said not only maximum farmers have been benefited with Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state but loans of 86 lakh farmers were waived in the very first cabinet meeting of Yogi Government.

So far 2.43 lakh tonne paddy has been purchased in the state from 37,500 farmers and the procurement is on, the minister said.

