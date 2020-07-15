New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Leading stock exchange NSE has extended the zero transaction charge for trades done in commodity derivatives segment till September 30.

The bourse had launched its commodity derivatives segment on October 12, 2018.

NSE had earlier decided that no transaction charges will be levied on the transactions done in commodity derivatives segment of the exchange up to June 30,2020.

"Based on the positive market feedback it has been decided to extend the same from July 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular on Monday.

