Coimbatore, Jun 15 (PTI) There will be no drinking water shortage for Coimbatore city, once the Siruvani-Pilloor Joint Water scheme is completed by March 2023, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru said on Wednesday.

The city is now getting abut 23 crore litres of drinking water per day from Pilloor 1 and 2 scheme, Vadavalli water scheme and Kurichi joint water supply scheme, Nehru told reporters after reviewing its progress.

The third phase of Pilloor-Siruvani joint scheme is being done at a cost of Rs 779 crore with 60 per cent of works completed till now, Nehru said.

Once completed, the city will get an additional 178 MLD of water and there will be no water scarcity for the citizens, he said.

The Kerala government which has to supply 98 MLD from Siruvani is only giving 39 MLD resulting in the shortage, he said.

Stating that there was some problem with regard to land acquisition in the project, Nehru said he was going to discuss the issue with the land owners.

