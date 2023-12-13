Noida, Dec 13 (PTI) Two persons were detained after the Noida Traffic police on Wednesday intercepted a car for having tinted windows and found Rs 61.60 lakh in "unaccounted" cash in the vehicle, officials said.

During a check by the traffic police, the car was stopped at the Chaturbhuj intersection under the Bisrakh police station area since all four windows were tinted, a police spokesperson said.

"While checking, Rs 61.60 lakh in cash was found in the vehicle. Asked about it, the driver told police that the money belonged to a liquor shop owner and they were transporting it from the office in the Lal Kuan area of Ghaziabad to deposit it in a bank in the Jagat Farm area of Greater Noida," the police official said.

Later the money, the vehicle and its occupants were brought to the local police station where a representative of the liquor shops' was summoned and a notice was served to him regarding non-compliance to safety standards while carrying cash. A challan was issued for the black windows in the car, the official said.

While the two car occupants were detained by the local police, the money was seized by the Income Tax department, police said.

