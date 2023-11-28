Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday granted interim bail to three university students who were arrested on charges of drug trafficking, while six others, including a student, were sent to judicial custody, officials said.

The accused, arrested on Monday, were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after they were charged with drug trafficking.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

However, when produced in the court, the judicial magistrate granted an interim bail to three of the students on the grounds that they have exams to take up this week, while others were sent to jail, police said.

“The accused were produced in the court which heard the bail plea of three students – Aditya, Apoorva and Sagar – and granted them bail till December 1, considering they have examinations to take up this week,” police said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

“When enquired about the exams, the private university confirmed that exams have started from November 28,” the police said, adding they are consulting the prosecution counsel to get the bails cancelled.

According to a police official, the three students were released after submitting personal bonds of Rs 30,000 along with sureties of a similar amount and have been ordered to surrender before the court on December 1.

The Noida police on Monday said they have arrested nine people, including the four students, over their alleged involvement in supply of drugs to college-goers and others.

The police had also seized a variety of Indian and foreign-origin drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, hashish, and MDMA, estimated worth around Rs 30 lakh in black market and claimed international links in the racket.

The arrests were made by officials of Sector 126 police station as part of crackdown on narcotics on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

Sharing details of recovery from the accused, police said they have seized 15 kg of marijuana procured from Shillong and Udaipur, 30 gm of cocaine, 20 gm of MDMA (pills), 150 gm of hashish, and 65 gm of foreign-origin marijuana.

Police said they have seized two electronic weighing machines, 10 mobile phones, Rs 3,200 cash, besides impounding an SUV and two motorcycles – all of which were used for drugs supply by the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Akshay Kumar (32), Rajan Singh (20), Darshan Jain (21), Aditya Kumar (21), Satendra Srivastava (21), Sagar Bajaj (22), Anit Som (22), Apoorva Saxena (28) and Narendra Kumar (28), police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)