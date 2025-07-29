Noida, Jul 29 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to a life term, convicting him of raping a seven-year-old girl in 2017, a court official said on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Nagar of the POCSO Court convicted Samayveer on Monday, and also fined him Rs 50,000 as part of the punishment, Special Public Prosecutor JP Bhati said.

In 2017, Samayveer abducted the girl while she was playing outside her house and took her to a field and raped her, he said.

