Noida, Dec 12 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party delegation on its way to Luksar jail on Thursday to meet farmers lodged there was stopped at Pari Chowk by police.

The 16-member delegation included Lok Sabha member Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar, MP Naresh Uttam Patel from Fatehpur, MP Lalji Verma from Ambedkar Nagar, and MLA Kamal Akhtar.

The party's former metropolitan president Veer Singh Yadav said police returned them from Pari Chowk. The delegation however met the family members of some of the jailed farmers at the SP office in Greater Noida.

The delegation will now meet the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in his camp office, Singh said.

Earlier, while talking to journalists, Malik, Patel, and Verma strongly criticised the arrest of farmers and demanded their immediate release.

They claimed that the farmers were being tortured.

Many farmers protesting in Gautam Buddh Nagar were arrested by police, While some of them have been released, a lot of them remain behind bars.

