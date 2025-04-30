Bhubaneswar, April 30 (PTI) Members of the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, wearing white T-shirts took out a march on Janpath road here on Wednesday to "save the Constitution".

The NSUI members were seen holding party flags and posters mentioning "Save the Constitution".

The purpose of this march is to provide justice and constitutional rights to the poor and labour class people, said Akhilesh Yadav, an NSUI member.

He said it is time to raise a united voice for justice and rights.

