New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Friday said its Singrauli unit has recorded the highest plant load factor (PLF) of 100.24 per cent among all thermal units in the country during April-December 2020.

The company's unit in Singrauli, Uttar Pradesh, is its oldest unit in the country commissioned 38 years ago, NTPC said in a statement.

"NTPC's first unit at Singrauli has achieved the highest PLF of 100.24 per cent among all thermal units in the country between April 2020 and December 2020, data published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed," it said.

The 200-megawatt (MW) unit was commissioned in 1982, it said.

The company further said the NTPC group achieved the highest gross generation of 222.4 billion unit (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

