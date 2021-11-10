New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) When shares of Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures skyrocketed over 79 per cent in debut trade on Wednesday, founder Falguni Nayar and family also saw their wealth surge to nearly USD 7 billion.

And when the markets closed for trade, the wealth was well over USD 7.5 billion.

The dream debut of Nykaa, in a market being flooded with initial share sales, sustained the momentum till the close of the trade as the scrip registered a staggering gain of over 96 per cent to end at Rs 2,206.70 apiece on the BSE.

To put things in perspective, the issue price of FSN E-Commerce was just Rs 1,125 apiece, and it got listed at Rs 2,001, a premium of 78 per cent on the BSE. During the day's trade, the share price had almost doubled to Rs 2,248.10.

On the NSE, the share debuted at Rs 2,018, a gain of over 79 per cent.

The market valuation of Nykaa -- in which Falguni Nayar and family owns over 54 per cent -- stood at Rs 1,04,438.88 crore on the BSE.

The promoter and promoter group's stake of 54.22 per cent translates to more than 2.53 crore shares or 2,53,365,357 shares to be precise. Based on the listing price of Rs 2,001, the stake was worth nearly Rs 50,700 crore or around USD 6.8 billion.

And on the basis of the closing price, the shareholding is valued at over Rs 55,900 crore or more than USD 7.5 billion. The calculations are based on the exchange rate being a little over 74 against the US dollar.

Founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012, the company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care, and fashion products, including its own manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

The 58-year-old Falguni Nayar, the founder, Executive Chairperson & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, has over 26 years of experience in e-commerce, investment banking and broking.

She holds a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

"It is the first of its kind listing in the e-commerce space and thus garnered a lot of interest, validated from IPO subscription of 82 times," Sneha Poddar, AVP Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said about the stellar listing.

FSN E-Commerce's promoters are Falguni Nayar, Sanjay Nayar, Falguni Nayar Family Trust and Sanjay Nayar Family Trust.

