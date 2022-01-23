Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured when his throat was slit by a sharp nylon manja (kite string) when he was traveling in a car in Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for 590 Assistant Accounts Officer Posts; Check Other Details.

The incident occurred on the Mankapur flyover when the boy, identified as Aarav, stood on the seat of the car with sunroof.

Also Read | Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Short Service Commission Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Other Details.

His parents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, which allegedly delayed admitting him. Police are investigating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)