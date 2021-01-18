Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik's car was attacked by a group of people in Keonjhar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Kashipur under Keonjhar Town Police Station limits, they said.

The veteran Congress leader was in the car when the miscreants attacked it, a police officer said, adding that he was not hurt.

A complaint has been registered and the investigation is underway.

