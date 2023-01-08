Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) An offence has been registered against one person for alleged sale of banned nylon kite strings coated with glass in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra Getting More Response in Northern India, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, the police have launched a crackdown on the sale of nylon kite strings, an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees to Get 4% DA Hike Before Republic Day 2023? Check Latest News Updates Here.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit 4 on Saturday raided a shop in Khadki Bazar area and seized bundles of nylon kite strings, he said.

The shop owner has been booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Several districts in the state have banned the use and sale of nylon kite strings that often result in the death of birds and people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)