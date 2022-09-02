Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) A herdsman suffered burn injuries after being set on fire allegedly by a man from whose bottle the former had some liquor without permission, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The incident took place in Jalalkheda area, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

"Rajesh Thakre drank some liquor from the bottle of accused Jeevan Pawar, who hit the former and then tried to set him on fire by pouring petrol. Thakre suffered burn injuries and is in hospital. Pawar has been held for attempt to murder," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)