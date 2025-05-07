Latest News | One97 Communications Shares Surge Nearly 7 Pc as Q4 Loss Narrows

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Shares of fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of the Paytm brand, jumped nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday morning after the company reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 545 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock surged 6.70 per cent to Rs 870 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 6.74 per cent to Rs 869.80.

One97 Communications has reported narrowing of loss to Rs 545 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, following a reduction in payment processing charges and employee benefits.

The company had incurred a loss of around Rs 551 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company incurred a notional loss of Rs 522 crore during the reported quarter stemming out of the acceleration of ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) expense of Rs 492 crore and Rs 30 crore towards their impairments following Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma voluntarily surrendering 2.1 crore shares granted to him in the form of ESOP.

After excluding the exceptional loss of Rs 522 crore, the company posted a loss of Rs 23 crore for the March quarter.

"Paytm's PAT (profit after tax) has improved by Rs 185 crore quarter-over-quarter to negative of Rs 23 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025, excluding a one-time exceptional ESOP charge of Rs 522 crore," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company achieved operational profit of Rs 81 crore after excluding ESOP costs in the March quarter as per the guidance, Paytm said.

The employee cost of Paytm dropped by about one-third to Rs 748.3 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1,104.4 crore in the year-ago period.

