New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has termed the opening of trapped underground coal reserves as a "right step" and said that the move will not only help in meeting the production of quality coal but will also reduce the import of dry fuel.

The government has been taking several measures over the past to increase the domestic production of coal in a bid to reduce the country's dependence on imports.

While appreciating the government initiative to mine out trapped coal reserves, the committee also recommended the use of latest technologies that will boost quality coal production from underground mines," the Standing Committee on coal mines and steel said in a report.

Driven by environmental concerns, Coal India Ltd (CIL) is focusing to unlock its trapped underground reserves. Further, as underground coal is superior in quality and reduces import burden for higher grades of coal, its is also minimally invasive on land avoiding its degradation and society friendly.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, has introduced 25 continuous miners in 18 underground mines with production capacity of 10.85 million tonnes per year and is planning for deployment of 41 more in 20 mines by March, 2026.

"Four powered support long wall equipment are also proposed to be installed by March, 2027. Progress is also reported to be on reopening 30 discontinued mines having estimated mineable reserves of around 600 MTs(million tonnes)," the report said.

