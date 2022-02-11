New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Smartphone maker OPPO India on Friday said that it conducted a 5G standalone and non-standalone network trial in collaboration with telecom service provider Jio.

The site infrastructure and network provider Jio carried out these tests by utilizing the allocated mid-band trial spectrum which is in the range of 3.3-3.6 Ghz frequency range.

Oppo claimed that the 5G trial on Reno7 Series was successfully concluded in a demo set-up in which it could get lag-free 4K video streams on the device along with super-fast uploads and downloads.

Oppo said that the Reno7 Pro smartphone supports up to 10 bands and the Reno7 up to 13 bands that will support access to the 5G network anywhere in the country.

"As an innovative brand, we will continue to front 5G initiatives in India for the deployment of next-generation of connections for users," Oppo India, research and development head, vice-president Tasleem Arif said.

Oppo has filed applications for over 2,900 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

