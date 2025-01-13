Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday targeted the opposition, accusing it of playing politics of "lies" and promised to give jobs in exchange for votes during the assembly elections last year.

The people of Haryana showed the mirror to those who wanted to sell government jobs and elected a BJP government again, Saini said.

The chief minister attended the 'Abhinandan Samman Samaroh' organized by Rashtrasant, Mahayogi, Upadhyayshree Gupti Sagar Gurudev at Gupti Dham premises in Ganaur in Sonipat, said an official release

Saini said with the support of the public, the BJP government has been formed in Haryana for the third time.

"Today, the child of a poor person in the state is becoming successful on the basis of his hard work, because the atmosphere has changed due to the basic mantra of BJP of giving jobs without 'kharchi-parchi' (bribery-favouritism)," said Saini.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government has continuously developed the state in the last 10 years. The state government is taking steps for the welfare of every section," he said.

Saini said as soon as the BJP government was formed last year, we took many decisions for the welfare of the people.

"We started a free dialysis facility for kidney patients. Apart from this, we passed a bill in the Assembly to give ownership rights of land at collector rate to the people who have been living in houses built on panchayat land for a long time," he said.

Hitting out at the rival parties, Saini said the opposition leaders wanted to create the same kind of environment this time as well, which was in the state before 2014.

"But the people of Haryana defeated the politics of lies and gave a befitting reply by forming the government of the BJP in the state," he said.

Saini said as per the promise of providing a roof over every head, plots will soon be provided to one lakh poor people in the state, and for this, the government has prepared a complete plan.

At a separate event, Saini said the goal of the state government is to make every youth skilled by 2030.

"The state's goal is to make every youth skilled and financially prosperous by 2030. To achieve this goal, various plans are being implemented with effective steps," said Saini.

Saini while addressing the people during an event organized by the Swami Vivekananda Utthan Samiti in village Karasan, Ambala district.

He said the state government is fulfilling the dreams of youths by following the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda.

"The present state government has provided jobs to youth based on merit," he said.

Saini extended his greetings and best wishes for the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti to the people.

"Our country is known for its festivals, each of which has its own special significance. Swami Vivekananda had worked to bring India's culture and glory to the world," he said.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the chief minister called on the youth to stay away from drugs. He said that Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration to the youth, which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Saini said in the last 10 years, the present state government provided more than 1.71 lakh government jobs to youth based on merit, without any favoritism or corruption.

He said through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, the government has not only provided jobs but also ensured job security for the youth.

In another event, Saini said the upcoming state budget will prioritise the prosperity of every citizen and the welfare of all communities.

Saini said suggestions are being sought from every section and individual of the state for the budget. The experiences and excellent suggestions of the youth will also be reflected in Haryana's budget, he said.

Saini presided over a pre-budget consultation meeting with youth at Kurukshetra University.

Saini said that the state government's vision for the upcoming budget is to meet the expectations and hopes of every Haryanvi and bring prosperity to the general public.

