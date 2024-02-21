Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Over 10,400 litres of fake ghee was seized from a warehouse here and a man has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A tip-off was received about fake and adulterated ghee with names and designs similar to those of well-known brands -- like Krishna, Lotus, Mahan and Amul -- was being packed and sold in the market, Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN said.

Acting on the inputs, a team of crime branch, local police and the food department conducted a raid at Shri Shyam Sales Corporation warehouse in Vishwakarma industrial area on Tuesday night, he said.

During the raid, 10,464 litres of fake or adulterated ghee was seized and warehouse operator Shravan Singh Shekhawat was arrested, the ADG said.

According to police, Shekhawat was earlier arrested in 2007 for the same offence. He got bail after being in jail for 20 days.

A case has been registered against Shekhawat under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Copyright Act and Trademark Act at Vishwakarma police station, the ADG said, adding that further probe is underway.

