Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Over 19,000 pilgrims on Saturday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of yatris to 1,82,746, officials said.

A total of 19,020 pilgrims performed darshan at the 3,800-metre high holy cave shrine on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 13,980 males, 4,272 females, 225 children, 103 sadhus, 20 sadhvis and 420 security forces personnel.

So far, 1,82,746 yatris have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, the officials added.

