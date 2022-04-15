Diphu, Apr 15 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested, and heroin was recovered from his possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday.

The arrest and recovery were made during checking of a bus coming from Manipur in Lahorijan area on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | YouTube Shorts Now Allows Creators To Use Clips From YouTube Videos.

A joint team of police and CRPF personnel had set up a checkpoint in the area based on information about possible transportation of illegal drugs, the police said.

While searching the vehicle, the security team recovered 20 soap cases filled with 267.29 gm of suspected heroin, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC.

A 32-year-old man from Senapati district of Manipur was arrested in this connection, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)