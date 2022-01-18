Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The industries department has received over 4,000 online applications for land allotment pledging a proposed investment of Rs 44,327 crore, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

It was informed at a meeting chaired by J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the functioning of the industries and commerce department here, the spokesman said.

Under the new land allotment policy, he said the meeting was informed that the industries department has so far received 4,114 online applications for land allotment, pledging a proposed investment of Rs 44,327 crore with an estimated employment generation potential of 1,84,100 engagements.

"All these applications are being processed under the single-window system wherein land is being allotted through a transparent mechanism giving due weightage to the proposed investment per Kanal, proposed direct employment per Kanal, category of industry, environmental impact assessment, and others," the spokesman said.

To maintain transparency in the allotment process, the spokesman said the finalised list of allottees along with application and selection details is shared on the department's official website and objections are called before official allotment.

The chief secretary directed the completion of the allotment process in favour of eligible applicants and ensure the generation of about two lakh employment opportunities in 18 months. Besides, He also directed to submit a consolidated report on applications processed, and time taken in their processing- land allotment- and establishing the industrial unit along with the respective employment generation potential.

Mehta impressed upon the department to integrate the single-window system with the rapid assessment system to enable the applicant to share feedback with the department.

He also directed the completion of end-to-end digitisation of all services identified under (EoDB) by the end of this month by focusing on the remaining services of a handful of departments.

The industries and commerce department was asked to develop handicraft and handloom haats in all district headquarters to provide readymade markets to the local products.

The department was further asked to expedite identifying one product per district that can be taken up for large-scale export to national and international markets, the spokesperson said.

To boost the handicrafts and handlooms of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta stressed the linkage of the local market with the e-commerce platforms after suitable certification of product quality.

Besides, he also stressed the importance of geographical identification (GI) tag of local products and quality testing thereafter to gain consumers' confidence in the quality of products from Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

During the recently held Dubai Expo 2022, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has signed MoUs with various entities to bring in an investment of about Rs 3,000 crore, which includes industry giants like Emaar, Lulu, Matu Investments, Al Maya Group, and Noon e-commerce, among others.

During 2021-22, the industries and commerce department has sanctioned 1,392 cases under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) with a subsidy amount of Rs 19.34 crore. It also sponsored 2,810 cases under Credit Card for Artisans with sanctioned amount of Rs 1.89 crore, established 26 Karkhandars (units) and organised 20 exhibitions for the promotion of J&K's industry and commerce, the spokesman said. HRS hrs

