New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) on Wednesday said it has deployed over 600 crop advisors to help more than 10 lakh farmers understand the right and judicious use of agro-chemicals during the current year.

The initiative which as part of the awareness programme commenced from May this year will last till April 2022, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Stockpiling by Nations May Bring New COVID-19 Variants, Say Researchers.

The crop advisors will help more than 10 lakh farmers to understand every aspect related to crop protection ranging from seed treatment to pest, weed, and disease management, it said.

Commenting on the initiative, IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said integrated pest management is an integral part of the agricultural practices in the tropical areas as they are one of the most pest-affected areas in the world but grows most of the world's foodgrain.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A03s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 11,499.

"As part of our extension activities, IIL's mission is to help farmers to understand the judicious use of agrochemical and good farming. ...Our crop advisors are doing just that working in the field to provide the right information for better farming practices...," he added.

Generally, IIL deploys 2-3 field advisors throughout a year. However during the crop season, the number of field advisors has increased Pan India, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)