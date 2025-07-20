Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Over 7,000 runners from Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu participated in the 14th edition of the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon held here on Sunday, the organisers said.

The event, which has been conducted annually since 2008, was flagged off by State Minister for Medical Education and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and Hexaware Technologies Chief Mentor and AVP–Early Careers, Krishna Balagurunathan, for the 21.1 km run.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

This year's theme was ‘Run, Inspire, Fuel, Strengthen–Every Step Counts'.

While 2,000 participants competed in the 21.1 km category, around 5,000 runners took part in the 10 km run, according to a press release.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Of the total participants, about 1,100 were women. Eleven runners were aged above 70, and several others were over 60.

The event also saw participation from people with visual and physical disabilities, it said.

Proceeds from the event will be used to provide prosthetic limbs to deserving amputees and high-compression body suits to women who are burn victims or survivors of domestic violence, it added.

The Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon 2025 has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

Considered one of the oldest running groups, the Dream Runners Half Marathon 2025 initiatives include ensuring a clean environment, encouraging greater participation from women, and training the team in first aid and emergency medical response, the release further said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)