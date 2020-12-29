Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI): The overall crime rate increased by 6.65 per cent under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits here in 2020 as compared to last year.

The number of cases registered during 2020 stood at 24,868 as against 23,320 cases in 2019, recording a 6.65 per cent rise, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar told reporters here onTuesday.

Cyber crime cases increased by 135 per cent while economic offences rose by 42 per cent in 2020.

Crime against women reduced by 18.66 per cent during this year with a total of 2,302 cases registered as against 2,830 cases registered in the previous year.

There was a slight increase in culpable homicide and cheating cases and the increasing crime reporting also indicates transparency in police functioning, growing confidence among the public on police investigation and people friendly approach of police, Sajjanar said.

There was a drastic decrease in robberies, house break, theft, murders, kidnappings and fatal road accidents due to visible and proactive policing done, the Commissioner said.

Cyberabad Police Commissionerate is among the three Police Commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its surrounding places.PTI VVK SS

