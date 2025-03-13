New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting a partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle towards the night.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category with the AQI settling at 159 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)