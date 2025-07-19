Meerut (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Several vehicles carrying DJs for Kanwar Yatra, exceeding the prescribed height limit of 10 feet were stopped by the police and made to undergo the required modifications before being allowed to travel further, officials said on Saturday.

Police conducted intensive checking of the vehicles carrying DJ setups for the Kanwar Yatra in the district at the Dadri Toll temporary outpost and the Shivaya Toll Plaza.

As many as 55 DJ setups were found to have heights ranging from 12 to 16 feet, posing a significant risk to overhead power lines, traffic flow and public safety.

The police promptly issued instructions for the immediate modification of these vehicles. Complying with police directives, all concerned operators carried out the necessary modifications to their DJ setups on the spot, bringing them within the stipulated height standards.

Only after these adjustments were made were the vehicles permitted to proceed with their journey, police sources said.

