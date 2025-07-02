Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) Navshu Dada Valvi, a tribal leader from Maharashtra's Palghar district who spent his life promoting Ayurveda, passed away due to age-related conditions on Wednesday, his family said. He was 82.

A resident of Mokhada taluka, Valvi had deep knowledge about the medicinal properties of plants and traditional healing, they said.

Valvi, who was also associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, worked for rural education, indigenous healthcare, and cultural preservation among tribal communities. His final rites were held in his native village of Toranshet, they said.

