Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The paper industry experts, including engineers, suppliers and researchers, have come together to discuss how AI-driven solutions can revolutionise efficiency and quality in the pulp and paper manufacturing sector.

The Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association (IPPTA) is hosting the annual general meeting and seminar on 'Improving Productivity and Quality Through Emerging AI Technologies' at Mohali.

The two-day event, which began on Friday, brought together over 400 eminent technologists, paper industrialists, engineers, machinery suppliers, and research institutions from India and abroad to explore how AI-driven solutions can revolutionise efficiency and quality in the pulp and paper manufacturing sector, a press release said.

Ashish Ranjan, Chief Digital Officer at National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings), highlighted the importance of AI in the industry, saying, "Since OpenAI released ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, attracting 100 million users in just two months, it has become clear that AI is not just a tool... It's a game-changer. It has touched our personal lives and is now shaping industries, including ours."

In the next 5 to 7 years, he said, domain experts will retire, making upskilling more critical than ever.

"The paper industry, like many others, must leverage digitalisation and AI to build sustainable solutions and redefine product innovation. This is not just an opportunity, it's a necessity," he added.

According to Juergen Abraham, President, Voith Digital Business and Products & Services, "by adopting AI, we can unlock efficiency, drive innovation, and enjoy the savings and rewards it brings."

Pavan Khaitan, President, IPPTA & Vice Chairman and MD, Kuantum Papers Ltd., Punjab, opined that AI has the potential to transform the industry by improving operational efficiency, reducing waste, and enhancing product quality.

"The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the pulp and paper manufacturing industry will help in achieving greater consistency in processes and improved quality at reduced costs while also generating employment for skilled and technical workforce. We also anticipate a capacity increase of around 5-10 per cent in production with the deployment of AI in operations," he added.

The release further said that Indian paper industry, comprising over 850 paper mills, produces more than 25 million tonnes of paper annually.

With an annual turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and a significant contribution to the economy, the industry is now looking towards AI-driven solutions to meet the increasing demand for paper products driven by the increased thrust on education by the government, the need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging and the rapid growth of e-commerce, it said.

